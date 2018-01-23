Northern Kazakhstan delegation explores investment opportunities in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH. KAZINFORM - Qumar Akaskhalov, Governor of the Northern Kazakhstan Province, has visited the Free Zone Authority in Fujairah, within the framework of enhancing mutual cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan to attract foreign investments and explore the available opportunities in the emirate, WAM reports.

Sherif Habib Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Authority, received the delegation and briefed them about the authority, the main services it provides to investors, investment projects, and the technical development achieved by the emirate in its economic activities.

The delegation then toured the Free Zone companies and factories and was briefed about its main economic activities.



Dr. Mohammed Gharas Aldin, Director-General of Fujairah University, received a delegation from Northern Kazakhstan University led by Aydos Mokhataif, Vice President of the University for Strategic and International Affairs. Both sides discussed academic cooperation and ways of developing it in the field of research, training methodologies and technologies.



The Kazakh delegation was introduced to current key programmes at the university, as well as new programmes to be launched in the future.



The Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised a forum for businessmen in the emirate and Northern Kazakhstan at its headquarters on Monday, and was attended by Qumar Akaskhalov, Khalifa Khamis Mattar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



During the forum, Al Kaabi, said the relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan have witnessed continuous developments due to the support and keenness of the leadership of the two countries.



He noted that Fujairah is in line with the comprehensive development taking place in the UAE, via the ideal employment of its natural resources as well as it vital facilities represented in the maritime port, the free zone and the international airport, as well as strategic projects to store oil and export it from the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone.



The Northern Kazakhstan Governor delivered a speech in which he thanked the Fujairah Chamber for organising this event and expressed his appreciation of the development of the emirate.