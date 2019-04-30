Northern Kazakhstan to see snow on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On April 30, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most of Kazakhstan. Patchy fog, strong wind, and thunderstorm are expected.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, there will be 15-20 mps strong wind (23-28 mps in some areas) causing a dust storm in Kyzylorda region.



In Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, there will be blowing snow, wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts, and ice slick. Besides, it may hail there. In Akmola region, there will be a thunderstorm.



Karaganda region will see patchy fog, 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 25 mps, and hail.



In Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps (25 mps in some areas). Also, hail is possible.

In Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions, it may hail and the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps. In Zhambyl region, the gusts of wind will reach 23 mps.



Patchy fog is expected in Aktobe region.