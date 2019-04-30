Northern Kazakhstan to see snow on Tuesday
According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, there will be 15-20 mps strong wind (23-28 mps in some areas) causing a dust storm in Kyzylorda region.
In Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, there will be blowing snow, wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts, and ice slick. Besides, it may hail there. In Akmola region, there will be a thunderstorm.
Karaganda region will see patchy fog, 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 25 mps, and hail.
In Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps (25 mps in some areas). Also, hail is possible.
In Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions, it may hail and the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps. In Zhambyl region, the gusts of wind will reach 23 mps.
Patchy fog is expected in Aktobe region.