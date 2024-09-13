EN
    20:30, 13 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Northern lights illuminate UK skies

    Northern lights illuminate UK skies, aurora
    Photo: x.com/McCarthyKarl

    Sky watchers across the UK were treated to another breathtaking display of the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The vivid phenomenon was most visible in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

    Photographers captured the stunning display, thanks to clear skies and heightened solar activity. Meteorologists predict another opportunity to witness the aurora, though the display may be less intense.

    Aurora displays occur near Earth's magnetic poles when charged particles from the sun collide with atmospheric gases, producing light. While typically confined to areas near the Arctic Circle, increased solar activity can expand the aurora's visibility to broader regions.

    The Met Office predicts that sightings of the aurora in Britain may become more frequent in the coming years. This is due to the sun approaching its solar maximum, the peak of its roughly 11-year cycle, characterised by an increase in sunspots and heightened solar activity that drives space weather events like the aurora.

