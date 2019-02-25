Northern, southern Kazakhstan to see snowy weather in coming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The atmospheric fronts going from European Russia and from the areas of Central Asia will have a decisive influence upon the weather in most regions of Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

The northern regions will see snowfall, blizzard, and strong gusty wind. As for the southern regions, fog, ice slick, snowfall, and a mix of snow and rain are possible. The air temperatures will be close to long-term annual average, and even higher in some areas.