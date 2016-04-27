Northern, western regions to enjoy sunny weather Apr 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, primarily, rains, is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on April 27. Thunderstorms and strong wind will hit southern regions, while western regions will be covered by fog and dust storms. Freeze warning is issued for northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and dust storm will hit West Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in the daytime in Aktobe region and at night in Atyrau region will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Air temperature in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will drop to 3°C.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Aktobe region.