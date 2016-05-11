Norway beats Kazakhstan at IIHF World Championship 4:2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national team lost today to Norway at the 2016 IIHF World Championship in Moscow - 2:4, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Brandon Bochenski and Mathis Olimb were named the best players of the Kazakh and Norwegian teams respectively.

Group A, May 10

Kazakhstan-Norway 2:4 (1:1, 1:2. 0:1)

Pucks:

0:1 - 03:24 Johannessen (Forsberg). Even-strength goal

1:1 - 07:00 Daws (Boyd). Powerplay +1

1:2 - 33:04 K-A Olimb. (Nerstebe, M. Olsen.). Powerplay

2:2 - 35:47 Bochenski (Savchenko, Daws). Powerplay +1

2:3 - 38:17 M. Olimb. (K-A Olimb.). Even-strength goal

2:4 - 57:37 Zuccarello. Even-strength goal. Empty net goal.

Penalties: 18:12 (8:8, 6:2, 4:2)