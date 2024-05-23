Norway, Ireland, and Spain take steps to acknowledge Palestinian statehood

On May 22, 2024, the leaders of Norway, Ireland, and Spain declared that their countries would formally recognize a Palestinian state within days, leading to a diplomatic dispute with Israel, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that their countries, along with Ireland, would officially acknowledge the state on May 28.

Irish leader Simon Harris anticipated that more nations would soon express their support for Palestinian statehood. Additionally, several European Union countries have recently suggested that they plan to declare their recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

“There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition,” Gahr Store said at a press conference.

In Ireland, Prime-minister Harris called recognition “a historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine.”

The Irish leader stated that the decision to recognize the state stems from a commitment to "freedom and justice," emphasizing that true peace can only be achieved through “the free will of a free people.”

Speaking to Spain’s lower house, Sanchez said that Spain’s recognition is a decision “for peace, for justice and for coherence.” “Spain will be accompanied by other European countries,” he said. “The more there are of us, the sooner we will achieve a ceasefire. We are not going to give up.”

Jerusalem reacted strongly to the announcements, summoning its ambassadors from Ireland, Spain, and Norway back for urgent consultations.

According to JakartaPost, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision to recognize a Palestinian state undermined Israel's right to self-defense and efforts to return the 128 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Authority, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, 142 of the 193 UN member countries already recognized a Palestinian state.

Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Authority President welcomed the announcements, calling on other European countries to follow suit and recognize the State of Palestine “in order to achieve a two-state solution based on international resolutions and the 1967 borders.”

The Palestine Liberation Organization, seen internationally as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, hailed Wednesday's moves as “historical”.

Earlier this month, Slovenia initiated the process to recognize a Palestinian state, using it as a strategy to help end the Gaza conflict. Prime Minister Robert Golob stated that his country would recognize a Palestinian state by no later than June 13.

Currently, 144 out of the 193 United Nations member states acknowledge a Palestinian state. This group includes most nations of the global south, along with major countries like Russia, China, and India. However, only a few of the 27 European Union members have done so.

The United States has consistently opposed unilateral Palestinian efforts to gain statehood, arguing that such recognition should come through direct negotiations with Israel. Official Washington has also stated that significant reforms are necessary within the Palestinian Authority before it can be recognized as a state.