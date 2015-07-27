Norwegian delegates: IOI 2015 highly prestigious

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Participation in the XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2015) which is underway in Almaty city is highly prestigious, a representative of the Norwegian delegation told Kazinform correspondent.

"This Olympiad offers great opportunities. After participating in the event, our children will be able to enroll into the top-ranking universities in Norway. It is very prestigious for students," Geir Engdahl, the leader of Team Norway, said. In his words, the Norwegian delegates familiarized with Almaty's sightseeing attractions online prior to coming to the city. "This is our first time in Almaty and we like it very much. We would like to see the mountains and visit Lake Kaiyndy," he added. Over 630 delegates from at least 80 countries gathered in Almaty city for the IOI 2015. This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts this event.