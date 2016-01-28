Norwegian, German researchers keen to study Kazakh archeological monuments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Norwegian and German researchers are keen to study archeological monuments of Kazakhstan, Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said Thursday.

"Norwegian and German researchers are keen to participate in joint projects on preservation and in-depth study of a number of archeological monuments in Kazakhstan, namely the Berel burial mounds, Tamgaly petroglyphs and many more," Minister Mukhamediuly said at the ministry's expanded meeting in Astana.

According to him, the ministry pays utmost attention to the development of international cooperation in many spheres, including opera and ballet, cooperation between universities, archives and libraries.

"For instance, the Astana Opera ballet troupe performed at the Carlo Felice Theater in Genoa at the invitation of the Italian side," Mr. Mukhamediuly added.