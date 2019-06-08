Norwegian Religious Communities Council congratulates Kazakhstan on Eid al-Fitr

OSLO. KAZINFORM The Council for Religious and Life Stance Communities in Norway sent a letter of congratulation to the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Oslo on the occasion of Oraza Ait (Eid al-Fitr) holiday.

"On behalf of the Council for Religious and Life Stance Communities in Norway, we would like to convey our wishes for a peaceful and joyful celebration of Eid al-Fitr to all people of Kazakhstan," Ingrid Rosendorf Joys, Secretary General of the Council says, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Oslo informs.



"In Norway, our Muslim sisters and brothers celebrate the end of Ramadan together with families and friends and we stand by them in their joy".

"Unfortunately, throughout the world we experience fear and division between people belonging to different faiths. We are however grateful that we can stand together with the people of your country to promote the culture of peace in tolerance for differences, and across religious divides. Let us continue to work together for common goals," the Council Secretary General notes in her address.