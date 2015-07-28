Not by GLONASS alone: Russia develops national high-end navigation system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to a press release from Russian Space Systems, the company has embarked on a new project: the creation of the National High-Precision Satellite Positioning system

Work is getting underway to create National High-Precision Satellite Positioning system (NSHP), according to the press release by the Russian Space Systems company, which is part of the Russian United Rocket and Space Corporation. The project's main goal is to form a high-precision navigation field within Russia, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.

The NSHP can unite more than 600 GLONASS reference stations, which were the basis for the construction of separate regional high-precision positioning networks, as well as navigation systems of major state and commercial owners. GLONASS is an acronym for the Global Navigation Satellite System, which is operated by the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces and provides an alternative to Global Positioning System, also known as GPS.

Referring to the NSHP, Russian Space Systems said in its press release that "the project will provide decimeter and centimeter accuracy when determining the coordinates of objects in real-time mode".

"The NSVP will provide users with a set of guaranteed positioning services that will be available twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week. The obtained results can be recalculated in line with various systems of coordinates. The NSHP's unique characteristics make it possible to resolve a spate of complex technical problems pertaining to construction, transport and maintenance of infrastructure, land and other fields," the press release said.

According to Russian Space Systems, an increase in the navigation coverage zone will be achieved via the construction of new and optimization of existing navigation networks.

Already signaling their interest in using the NSHP potential are Russia's Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Yaroslavl, Vologda, Kursk, Omsk and Tyumen Regions, as well as the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District and Russia's Republic of Tatarstan have already signaled their interest in using the NSHP network.

Officials from Russia's Siberian Federal District have in turn confirmed their readiness to coordinate and consolidate resources for the joint implementation of the NSHP segment in their district under the auspices of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian President.