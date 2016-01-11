Not-so-ferocious tiger and his goat sidekick slated to welcome leopards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Amur the Tiger and his new buddy Timur the Goat may soon make friends with several rare Amur leopards, who are due to be transported to the safari park in Russia's Far East where the tiger and the goat live, according to media reports.

The administration of a safari park in Primorsky Territory in the Russian Far East plans to receive rare Amur leopards, who will join Amur the Tiger and his new 'pet' Timur the Goat, the Russian media reported.

Safari park director Dmitry Mezentsev said that the leopards will be moved to the park from Sweden and the Czech Republic and that they will live in a huge cage which has an area of more than half a hectare (about 1 ¼ acres).

According to Mezentsev, a two-year-old male leopard from a Czech zoo will be the first to be transported to the park, while a female leopard's arrival is still being negotiated.



Amur and Timur grabbed the headlines on November 26, when it was reported that the tiger had unexpectedly made friends with his prey, a goat, in the Primorsky safari park. Amur can hunt goats and rabbits but this time the predator decided to spare the bold goat.

The unlikely duo soon became a hit on social media, and now everyone can follow them online.

Their Instagram account already has over 1,900 followers; they have a Facebook page, as well as accounts on the Russian-language social media sites Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki.

Additionally, the Primorye safari park administration announced plans to broadcast the daily life of the tiger and the goat live.

