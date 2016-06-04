Nothing set on Canelo vs. GGG fight – T.Loeffler

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler in an interview with Boxingscene.com, told about the state of talks about the possible GGG vs. Alvarez fight.

“There is nothing set for Gennady, we are just waiting. Oscar (de la Hoya) said that after the trial we will sit down and see what is possible there. Otherwise, we will consider other options,” he said.

According to Loeffler, Golovkin will most likely return to the ring in September, then in November or in December.

“His objective is to remain boxing’s most active champion,” added the promoter..