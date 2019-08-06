Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to play charity match in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rafael Nadal will play Novak Djokovic in a charity match in the Kazakh capital this October, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has confirmed that the two tennis legends are set to clash on October 24 at the Barys Arena. The charity match is organized for a good cause as all the money raised will be donated to charitable organizations.

The tickets are already available online through BiletiAstana.kz website. The ticket prices start at KZT 3,000. The highest ticket price stands at KZT 100,000.

Throughout their careers the world’s two top players have already played 54 official matches against each other with Djokovic leading their head to head rivalry 28-26.

It is worth reminding that this is not the first time Rafael Nadal will play in the Kazakh capital. In September 2014 he faced off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Daulet National Tennis Center.