Novak Djokovic stunned by Jiri Vesely at Monte Carlo Masters

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters Wednesday after suffering a shock defeat by world No. 55 Jiri Vesely.

The world No. 1 failed to cope in his opening match of the clay-court tournament against a man who had never beaten a top-10 player.

The Serb star lost 6-4 2-6 6-4 to the Czech, his first defeat to a player outside of the top 50 since being beaten by then world No. 74 Xavier Malisse in 2010.



The last time Djokovic exited a tournament in the second round was at the 2013 Madrid Masters.



Djokovic, an 11-time grand slam winner, had won his previous 22 matches in Masters competitions and nine of his past 10 tournaments.



He had also won the Monte Carlo title in two of the past three years



It was a setback for the 28-year-old ahead of the French Open -- the only grand slam he has yet to win.



Djokovic has reached the final in three of the past four years at Roland Garros but has lost out each time.



In 2012 and 2014 he was beaten by Rafael Nadal, while last year he was defeated by Stanislas Wawrinka.



