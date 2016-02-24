Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie vs. Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World's No. 1 Novak Djokovic will lead the Serbian team vs. Kazakhstan next week in the first round of the Davis Cup.

According to Serbian Tennis Federation, its team consist of 22nd-ranked Viktor Troicki, Filip Krajinovic and doubles veteran Nenad Zimonjic in the World Group matchup.

Djokovic led Serbia to their first ever Davis Cup in 2010. The matches will be held at Hala Pionir arena of Belgrade on March 4-6.

The meeting with Kazakhstan will be the first for the two nations in the Davis Cup. The winner will face either Britain or Japan in the quarterfinals on July 15-17, Kazinform learnt from India Today.

See more at https://indiatoday.intoday.in