Novel coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,868 — authorities

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of people who died of novel coronavirus in China has risen to 1,868 by Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission said.

A total of 12,500 novel coronavirus patients have recovered to date, TASS reports.

The National Health Commission said the overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country increased by about 1,800 in the past 24 hours, topping 72,400 by Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 98 deaths among novel coronavirus patients were reported, while 1,701 people were discharged from hospitals in the reported period.