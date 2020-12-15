Novels ‘The Path of Abai’ and ‘The Teacher’s Return’ published in Lithuanian language

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week, the presentation of the re-issued novel-epic «The Path of Abai» by Mukhtar Auezov in Lithuanian language and the first time translated into Lithuanian story by Anuar Alimzhanov «The Teacher's Return» held in Vilnius, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The heads of the Abai East Kazakhstan regional universal library, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University’s publishing house, directors of Vilnius County Adomas Mickevičius Public Library and Klaipeda County Ieva Simonaityte Public Library, the House of Communities of Lithuania, the chairman of the Union of Journalists of Lithuania, representatives of major Lithuanian universities, the Kazakh diaspora, and the Lithuanian media took part in the online presentation.

Opening the presentation Ambassador of Kazakhstan V.Temirbayev informed that both books were recognized by the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan as the main books of 2020 for universal reading in our country. In this regard, he noted with satisfaction that the Lithuanian reader will also be able to discover the unique world of Abai and the legacy of the «Second Teacher» al-Farabi.

Participants of the event expressed confidence that both masterpieces of Kazakh literature will help expand the knowledge of Lithuanian readers about the culture and history of the Kazakh people, their souls and destinies.

The Director of the Vilnius County Adomas Mickevičius Public Library Mrs.Banionytė underlined that a new Lithuanian edition of the novel «The Path of Abai» will be a gem of the Abai Kunanbaiuly reading room opened at the Vilnius library this autumn.

An interesting historical fact was noted that the first edition of the novel «The Path of Abai» in Lithuanian (1950) was the first book in Lithuanian language registered in the card index of Klaipeda County Ieva Simonaityte Public Library.

Remembering the history of re-publishing of the novel «The Path of Abai», Lithuanian publisher Mr. Žandaris thanked Vadim Sidorkin, the son of the outstanding Kazakh painter Evgeny Sidorkin, for the opportunity to use in the book the original illustrations of the famous graphic artist, made specially for the first edition of the novel in 1960.

The published books will be donated to all regional and other large libraries in Lithuania, most of which have already formed «corners» of Kazakh literature. Moreover, the presentation of the works of Kazakh classics is already planned at the largest in the region, the annual «Vilnius Book Fair» in 2021.