November 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 1.

DATES

World Vegan Day is on November 1. It was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organisation.

EVENTS

1996 – The Kazakhstan Institute of Meteorology is set up.

1997 – The Mongol capital of Ulaanbaatar holds the ceremony of opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

2005 – Karaganda city hosts the 1st Central Asian Museum Festival dubbed Open Asia – Open Museum for the first time in the post-Soviet Asia.

2010 – Astronaut, people’s hero of Kazakhstan, General-Lieutenant of the Kazakh Aviation, Chairman of the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev is awarded the highest French order of merit – the Legion of Honour.

2012 – The memorial plaque on the house of People’s Hero Gaziz Baitasov is unveiled in Taraz city.

2015 – The torch is passed to the Kazakhstani reps to hold the international specialized exhibition Expo 2017 at the closing ceremony of Expo 2015 in Milan.

2016 – Kazakhstani Aisultan Seitov wins in the Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival’s Best Direction nomination. His film Shakal wins in the shorts section.

2017 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Abdullah II of Jordan the Prize for combating nuclear weapons.

2017 – Almaty city joins as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network by decision of the Organization’s Director-General Irina Bokova. The Network includes 180 cities from 72 countries.

2021 – Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country to gain access to the internal system of CRS.