November 10. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of November.

NAMES

(1954) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors, 2class.

Born in the city of Almaty, she graduated from the Alma-Ata Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages, the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Kunayev University

(1956) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokshetau region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University, the Almaty Institute of Political Sciences and Management, the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

(1958) is the rector of the Kazakhstan Innovations University of Law and Humanities.

Born in Semipalatinsk is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Kazakh Law Academy.

She has been holding his recent position since January 2009.

(1987) is the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Moscow is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the National Economy University.

Has been appointed to the post last January.