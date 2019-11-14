November 14 is World Diabetes Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM November 14 is the World Diabetes Day.

Diabetes mellitus or commonly known as diabetes is one of the most spread endocrinological diseases in the world, and its development is associated with impaired carbohydrate metabolism in the body. Diabetes occurs when an organism fails to cope with a high blood sugar level – blood thickens, which can result in heart attacks, strokes, blindness, kidney failure and gangrene. According to the WHO data, 422mn people around the world suffer from diabetes. However, despite the serious threat that diabetes poses to health, half of diabetic patients are not even aware of their illness.

The National Centre for Public Healthcare recommends observing the following rules to prevent diabetes:

Healthy diet – to reduce carbohydrate intake not to overload the pancreas (which secretes insulin), as well as to reduce the amount of calories consumed daily. Sugar and any products containing sugar (cookies, non-natural juices) should be excluded from the menu. Preference should be given to poultry, low-calorie fish, vegetables and unsweetened juices. Consumption of pasta and flour products, spicy and smoked dishes should be limited. Fried foods must be replaced with boiled, baked or stewed ones.

Physical activity. Even a moderate 30-minute exercise per day can be effective in prevention of diabetes. Physical activity has a beneficial effect on metabolic processes. Walking, biking, dancing, swimming, playing football and other types of physical activity may reduce the risk of diabetes.

Psycho-emotional balance. Diabetes prevention includes monitoring the emotional state of a person. Regular stresses may lead to diabetes. It is advisable to avoid stressful situations.

Regular health control. The symptoms of diabetes are increased thirst, increased urination, body dehydration, increased hunger, visual impairment, muscular weakness, itch and skin irritation. Prediabetic patients are recommended to undergo medical testing for at least once in six months.