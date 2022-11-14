November 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1944 –Meskhetian Turks are deported to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.
2006 – The opening of a new building of the Embassy of the United States in the city of Astana is held.
2008 – Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) sign an agreement on building Kazakhstan Caspian Oil Transpiration System in the city of Baku.
2011 – Kazakhstan for the first time hosts the Global Entrepreneurship Week.
2012 – 183 States vote for membership of Kazakhstan in the UN Human Rights Council during the 67th UNGA held in New York.
2013 – Kazakhstan founds the Consumer Rights Protection Agency.
2019– Over 700 artists of the State Academic Philharmonic of Nur-Sultan join #Abai175 flash mob devoted to the 175th anniversary of Abai.
2021 – The Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries is renamed as the Organization of Turkic Countries.