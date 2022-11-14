November 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 14.

EVENTS

1944 –Meskhetian Turks are deported to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

2006 – The opening of a new building of the Embassy of the United States in the city of Astana is held.

2008 – Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) sign an agreement on building Kazakhstan Caspian Oil Transpiration System in the city of Baku.

2011 – Kazakhstan for the first time hosts the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

2012 – 183 States vote for membership of Kazakhstan in the UN Human Rights Council during the 67th UNGA held in New York.

2013 – Kazakhstan founds the Consumer Rights Protection Agency.

2019– Over 700 artists of the State Academic Philharmonic of Nur-Sultan join #Abai175 flash mob devoted to the 175th anniversary of Abai.

2021 – The Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries is renamed as the Organization of Turkic Countries.