November 15. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Birthdays on the 15th of November.

NAMES

(1894-1938) is a Kazakh writer, playwright, one of the founders of the Kazakh literature.

Mailin was born in Turgai region. He studied at the local mullah at Arghynbai hajji madrasah, Galiya madrasah in Ufa, and later worked as a teacher.

In 1938 Mailin was arrested on a charge of anti-revolutionary, bourgeois-nationalist, and counter-revolutionary activity. In 1957, Beimbet Mailin was rehabilitated.

Mailin is an author of 25 theatrical pieces, librettos, screens, poems.

(1915-1973) is a teacher, writer, honored scientist of the Kazakh SSR, Doctor of Letters, Professor, academician of the Academy of pedagogical sciences of USSR, laureate of Shokan Ualikhanov state prize and Science Academy of the Kazakh SSR, Hero of the Soviet Union.

Born in Akmola region, he is a graduate of the Abay Kazakh Teacher's Training Institute.

(1950) is a deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VI convocation, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Lenin Tashkent State University.

(1949) is the member of the Council of Senators of the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Zhezkazgan region is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Abai Almaty State University.

Has been serving since September 2019.

(1961) is a political figure, diplomat.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Japanese Language Institute, London School of Economics and Political Science.

(1971) is a deputy Governor of Akmola region.

Born in Karaganda, he is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been working since May 2021.

(1983) is the deputy Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Carnegie Mellon University.

Has been appointed to the recent post in October 2020.