November 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 16.

DATES

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was born on November 16, 1945. UNESCO has 195 members and eight associate members and is governed by the General Conference and the Executive Board.

International Day for Tolerance adopted at the 28th General Conference of UNESCO as part of the proclamation of the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance in 1995 is on November 16.

EVENTS

1993 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded a gold medal of the Economic Development and Marketing Guild of the city of Nuremberg, Germany.

2001 – The singing of the joint statement and the Agreement on delimitation and demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek State border takes place.

2005 – The presentation of the first ground spacecraft control complex is held by JSC Republican Center for Space Communications and Electromagnetic Compatibility of Radioelectronic Means in the city of Akkol, Akmola region.

2009 – The Council of Kazakh Students is established in Belarus.

2015 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in the western part of eastern Norway in the city of Vinstra, Oppland Province, covering five more provinces, is opened.

2017 – The Center of Kazakh literature and culture is opened at the Tokyo Metropolitan Central Library as part of the international presentation of the Rukhani Janghyru program in Japan.

2020 – The solemn opening of the international exhibition Abai zhane Rukhani mura and presentation of Abai’s books in Arabic takes place as part of the international project of the Abai information and cultural center in Egypt.

2020 – The corporate fund Menin Armanym aimed at making dreams of seriously ill children aged from three to 18 come true is set up.

2021 – Kazakhstan, Russia, and the UAE sign a joint letter intending to carry out the first commercial space project «Gagarin start» at Baikonur Cosmodrome during the Dubai Airshow 2021 in the UAE.