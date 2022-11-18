November 18. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of November.

– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7convocation, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Born in Uralsk region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

– Kazakh Greco-Rome wrestler, Honored President of the Kazakh Wrestling Federation. Honored President of the Handball Federation of Kazakhstan, member of the FILA Bureau, merited trainer of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Almaty Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture, Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University.

He is the silver and bronze medalist of the 1988 and 1992 Summer Olympic Games, respectively.

– General Director of the Republican Central Headquarters of Professional Uniformed Emergency Services, General Major.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Almaty Higher Technical School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan Regional University.

He took up his current post in June 2021.