EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 19 November 2022 | GMT +6

    November 19. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of November.

    Alexander Baron (1948) - President of the Jewish National Organizations of Kazakhstan Mitsva, Chairman of the Board of the Mitsva Association, member of the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.


    Yermukhamet Yertisbayev (1956) – prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan


    Sauat Mynbayev (1962)– prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan


    Nurlan Aldabergenov (1962)- prominent statesman of Kazakhstan


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!