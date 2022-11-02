November 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 2.

EVENTS

1989 – The 1st Republican Dungan Foundation Conference takes place. As a result it was decided to create the Dungan Cultural Center in Alma-Ata city.

1999 – The Semipalatinsk University is named after Shakarim Kudaiberdiyev.

2001 – The South Kazakhstan regional museum of the victims of political repressions opens.

2005 – KAZENERGY Association is founded in Kazakhstan.

2006 – Kazakhstan is for the first time in history elected a member of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

2011 – The 100th locomotive is assembled at the Locomotive Manufacturing Plant.

2012 – Following the talks between President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prince of Monaco Albert II the joint declaration is adopted which highly appreciates the role of political dialogue and consultations held between the nations meeting national interests of both countries and global problems.

2015 – The flag of the Bureau international des expositions (BIE) arrives in Astana.

2015 – The first UK – Kazakhstan Universities Forum is held in London.

2016 – Madina Davletbayeva, a native of Taraz city, becomes officially a women’s grandmaster.

2019 – Danelya Tuleshova becomes the Tourism Ambassador of Kazakhstan.

2020 – The solemn opening of the Abai Uii Kazakh Cultural and Business House takes place in Berlin.

2021 – The Uly Dala historical park-museum opens in Satpayev.