    08:00, 02 November 2022 | GMT +6

    November 2. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of November.

    NAMES

    Ybyrai Altynsarin (1841-1889) is a prominent representative of Kazakh education, teacher.

    He was born in the village of Zhanburchi, Arakaragai volost (today’s Zatobolsk district of Kostanay region).

    The primary school for Kazakh children was opened with his participation in 1864.

    Dulat Kustavletov (1952) is a member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Akmola region is a graduate of the Moscow Law Institute in 1992.

    Has been acting since September 2019.

    Almaz Iydyryssov (1983) is the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University.

    Has been appointed in June 2022.


