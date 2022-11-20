November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 20.

1923– First edition of Sovetskaya Step (Soviet Steppe) daily newspaper is published. On January 20, 1932, the newspaper was renamed as Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

1998– First module of the International Space Station – Zarya functional cargo block - is launched from Baikonur cosmodrome.

2012 – Honorary Consulate of Ukraine opens in Karaganda.

2012– Camerata Tempo First International Festival of Contemporary Composers of the CIS and Turkic-Speaking States is held at the Kulyash Baisseitova National Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Astana. Those participating in the event are musicians from Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tatarstan, Tajikistan, the U.S., Belgium, Georgia, Turkiye, Great Britain and France.

2012 - The Combat and Strength Sports Confederation is established in Kazakhstan.

2012– Film Student directed by Darezhan Omirbayev gets special award of the Lisbon & Estoril Film Festival held in Portugal.

2014– Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe and Sierra Leone.

2017– Kazakhstan is invited to become a member of the Education Policy Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

2019 – Three best students of the Kazakh-British Technical University are awarded the Denis Ten Scholarship. The scholarship was established by the administration of the KBTU, where late Kazakh figure skater studied.