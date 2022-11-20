November 20. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of November.

Nurlan Balgimbayev (1947-2015)– prominent political figure and statesman of Kazakhstan

Zarina Kamassova (1962)– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation, member of the Committee for Social and Cultural Development.

Igor Lepekha (1962) – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.