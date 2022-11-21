08:00, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6
November 21. Today's Birthdays
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of November.
Dzhambulat Sarsenov (1961) -Special Representative of the Secretary General of the Energy Charter and Vice President for Marketing and member of the WPC Executive Committee.
Raimbek Batalov (1970)- Kazakhstani entrepreneur, public figure, philanthropist, founder and Chairman of the Board of Raimbek Group Holding.