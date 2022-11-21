EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6

    November 21. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of November.

    Dzhambulat Sarsenov (1961) -Special Representative of the Secretary General of the Energy Charter and Vice President for Marketing and member of the WPC Executive Committee.

    Raimbek Batalov (1970)- Kazakhstani entrepreneur, public figure, philanthropist, founder and Chairman of the Board of Raimbek Group Holding.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!