EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:00, 22 November 2022 | GMT +6

    November 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 22.

    EVENTS

    1997 – Almaty hosts the 1st Congress of Doctors of Kazakhstan. The documents on fight against drug addiction, policy to reduce abortions in Kazakhstan were adopted.

    2012 – Astana is chosen the capital to hold the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition leaving behind Liege by the secret voting by representatives of 161 member-States of the International Bureau of Expositions.

    2014 – The first diesel locomotive manufactured in Kazakhstan is exported to the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat.

    2016 – The «Made in KZ» Brand Management Agency is set up in Astana.

    2018 – Famed Kazakh scholar-chemist Zulkhair Mansurov is awarded the UNESCO medal for contributions to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies.

    2019 – Adilzhan Yerzhanov, Kazakh director, wins in the nomination «Best Director» for his film Dark Dark Man at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

    2020 – Kazakh film Tomiris wins the Taurus World Stunt Award.

    2021 – Harvard University historian Nurlan Kenzheakhmet finds the precious documents relating to the ancient name of the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk.


    Tags:
    Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!