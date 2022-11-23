November 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 23.

1992– Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan establish diplomatic relations.

2010– Kazakhstani scientists obtain the first micro-clones of «Almaty Aport» apple.

2010 – Samgau public prize is established in Kazakhstan. The prize is awarded to the disabled people for their achievements in culture, sport, education and public activity .

2016– Declaration of the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan – a short chronicle of the modern history of Kazakhstan – is adopted at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

2018 - Repeated winner and medalist of all-union and international competitions Timur Dossymbetov is inducted in the Hall of Fame of the International Modern Pentathlon Union for his contribution to the development of modern pentathlon in Kazakhstan.

2019–Kazakhstan Embassy in Lithuania and Togyzkumalak World Federation present the first handbook on toguzkumalak in the Lithuanian language issued by ŽARA publishing house.

2020- AIFC’s Astana Financial Services Authority becomes a signatory to the Enhanced Multilateral Memorandum of the International Organization of Securities Commissions on mutual understanding in consultations and cooperation and information exchange.