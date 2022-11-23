November 23. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of November.

NAMES





Mustafa Ozturk (1954-1995) – a six-time taekwondo world champion, 7th dan holder, international taekwondo coach, founder of the international taekwondo high school, founder of Turkish and Kazakh taekwondo schools, and actor.

In 1991, he founded the Taekwondo Federation in Kazakhstan. There are many city streets as well as a number of taekwondo schools bearing the name of Mustafa Ozturk in Kazakhstan.

Talgat Temenov (1954) – a Kazakh actor, theatre director, filmmaker, theatre teacher, screenwriter, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Theatre Faculty of the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory in 1976. In 1986, he completed the higher courses for screenwriters and directors.

He authored several books as well as was a script author and director of a number of films.

Ziyatdin Kasanov (1958)– President of the Akhyska Turkish National Center of Kazakhstan.

The Almaty native graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute.

In 1999, he served as a deputy chairman of the Board of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the World Association of Ahiska-Turks DATÜB.

Yergali Yegemberdy (1977) – deputy head of the department of state control and organizational and territorial work of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

Born in the city of Shymkent, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy in 2000, the Gumilyev Eurasian National University in 2003, and the Eurasian National University’s Diplomatic Academy in 2005, Boston University through the Bolashak scholarship.

He took up his current post in May 2022.