November 27. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of November.

NAMES

Yevgeny KOZLOV (1960) – a deputy of Majilis of Kazakhstan Parliament of the VI convocation, a member of the Committee on litigation reform. He was born 59 years in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

Madi ATAMKULOV (1974) – a chief of the Presidential Protocol. He was born 45 years ago in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University and the Academy of State Management under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

(1950) – a director of Scientific and Research Institute of Litigation and Innovative projects of the Justice Academy under the Upper Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born 69 years ago in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.