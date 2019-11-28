November 28. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of November.

NAMES

Kazakh poet, writer and translator, author of the lyrics to Kazakhstan’s anthem Zhumeken NAZHIMEDENOV was born in 1935 in Atyrau region. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State Conservatory (today it is named after Kurmangazy). He penned several collections of poems and three novels. Nazhimedenov passed away in November 1983.

Vice Minister of Energy Asset MAGAUOV was born in Atyrau region in 1972. He is a graduate of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas. Throughout his professional career Magauov worked for many Kazakhstani oil and gas companies, including Kazakhoil, KazMunaiGas, Mangistaumunaigas and more. He took up the recent post in April 2019.

Majilis Deputy of the 6th convocation Aikyn KONUROV was born in 1972 in Kokshetau region. He is a graduate of the Kokshetau State University. He joined the Majilis of the 5th convocation in 2012.

Chairman of National Managing Holding Baiterek JSC Aidar ARIFKHANOV was born in 1974 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Columbia University. He was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of National Managing Holding Baiterek JSC in January 2017. He was promoted to the post of the Chairman in December 2017.