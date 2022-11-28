November 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of November.

NAMES

– Kazakh poet, writer, translator, author of the Kazakh anthem.

Born in the village of Kashalak, he graduated from the Kazakh State Conservatory.

Zhumeken Nazhimedenov worked as an editor of Zhazushy publishing house, department head of Leninshil zhas, literary consultant of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, editor of the State Committee for Publishin, and department head of the Mektep publishing house.





– vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev region, he graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Petrochemical and Gas Industry, took an internship at the IMF and ADB in Manila.

He took up his current post in April 2019.













– deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 7convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

Born in Kokchetav region, he graduated from the Kokshetau State University, Femida Karaganda Law Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.