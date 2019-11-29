EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 29 November 2019 | GMT +6

    November 29. Today’s Birthdays

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of November.

    NAMES

    Muratbai Zholdasbayev (1957) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

    Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Goryachkin Moscow Agroengineering Institute.

    Has been acting since October 2014.

    Bakhyt Sultanov (1971) is the Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, Kazakh State Academy of Management.

    Has been working since June 2019.

    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!