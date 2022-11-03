EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:00, 03 November 2022 | GMT +6

    November 3. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of November.

    NAMES

    Shokan Ualikhanov (1835-1865) (the exact date is unknown) is the first Kazakh scientist, enlightener, historian, ethnographer, traveler and diplomat.

    Born in today’s Kostanay region is the graduate of the Omsk cadet school.

    Bulat Sembinov (1958) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Chimkent region is the graduate of the Kiev higher naval-political college, Lenin Military and Political Academy.

    Nurlan Nurkenov (1976) is the Deputy Mayor of Astana city.

    Born in Tselinograd is the graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, National School of Public Policy of Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, Karaganda Economic University.

    Has been acting since September 2022.

    Kazbek Maigeldinov(1983) is the CEO at Kazakhstan Institute of Public Development Rukhani Janghyru.

    Graduated from the Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University, Karaganda Economic University.

    Has been serving since this February.


