November 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 4.

EVENTS

1952 – ‘Qazaqstan mugalimi’ (Kazakhstani teacher) newspaper dedicated to the achievements in pedagogy, issues and problems related to the reforms in the Kazakh schools is published.

1977 – The Kazakhstan Research Institute of Cardiology (today’s Research Institute of Cardiology and Internal Medicine) is established in Almaty.

2000 – The monument to Kazakh hero Kabanbay is unveiled in Rozhdestvenka village (Kabanbay batyr village) in Tselinograd district of Akmola region.

2000 – Kazakhstan becomes member of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

2015 – The Honorary Consulate of the Slovak Republic is officially opens in Almaty.

2016 – The first animated film ‘Qazaq eli’ is selected to be screened as part of the official program of the Asian Film Festival in Barcelona, Spain. It features the creation of the Kazakh Khanate.

2019 – The Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan is elected as chairman of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions for two years.

2020 – A two-episode documentary ‘Ulytau. Ulyq ulys’ is released ahead of the celebrations of the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde. It is called to popularize the sacred places in Ulytau.

2020 – The country’s first alley of volunteers opens at the ‘Gulder’ park in Almaty.