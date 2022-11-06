November 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 6.

DATES

The International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict is annually on November 6 established by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness on issues of protection of natural ecosystems from the effects of the use of weaponry and so on damaging the environment.

EVENTS

1992 - The funerary monument to the prominent Kazakh artist Amre Kashaubayev is unveiled in the Central Cemetery on Raimbek batyr Ave. in Almaty city.

2004 – The Astana Administration and the Municipality of Seoul sign the agreement establishing twinning between the capital cities of Kazakhstan and South Korea as well as the memorandum of mutual understanding.

2007 – The Kazakh Government and the Egyptian Government sign the agreement on cooperation in restoration of the Mosque of al-Zahir Baybars in Cairo.

2009 – Almaty city hosts the opening of the Theatre of Young Artists of Ballet Orleu.

2014 – The National Public Relations Association of Kazakhstan joins the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

2017 –President Nazarbayev chrysanthemum named after the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is presented to the Japanese people. The chrysanthemum was bred in 2016 and presented to Nursultan Nazarbayev during his official visit to Japan.

2018 – Upon the special order on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Alash Autonomy and the Alash figures, the film Under the banner of Alash is shot.

2018 – The International Technological Park of IT startups Astana Hub officially begins its operation.

2019 – The monument to painter Amangeldy Shakenov is installed near the Kazakh Consulate on Lenin Street in the Russian city of Omsk.

2020 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan covering Kvemo Kartli and Mtskheta-Mtianeti regions opens in Rustavi, Georgia.