    08:00, 09 November 2022 | GMT +6

    November 9. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of November.

    NAMES

    Murat Maikeyev(1959) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy.

    Sabila Mustafina(1960) is the member of the Kazakh Central Election Commission.

    Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Ministry, Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League.

    Has been acting since September 2021.


