November to bring cold spell to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The last month of autumn will bring precipitation and cold spell countrywide, Kazakhstani meteorologists predict.

According to Kazhydromet, the cold atmospheric front causing precipitation and a drop in temperature in northern and central regions will affect the weather in the south, southeast and east of Kazakhstan. It will result in heavy precipitation in the form of snowfall, fog, icy roads and colder temperatures.



According to the weather forecast, inclement weather will settle in northern Kazakhstan in early November.



Only western parts of the country will see no precipitation and warm temperatures.