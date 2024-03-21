Nowruz provides opportunity to renew meaningful relationships, appreciate blessings, Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated communities around the world, including in Iran and the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Europe on Nowruz, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the U.S. Department of State.

On behalf of the State Department, I wish a Happy Nowruz to everyone celebrating this ancient tradition and the arrival of Spring.

For centuries, communities around the world, including in Iran and the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Europe and beyond have gathered to celebrate the renewal of nature and the promise of a new year. Nowruz provides an opportunity to renew meaningful relationships, appreciate blessings, and look forward to opportunities the future brings.

As we reflect on this past year, we hope that this new year brings greater peace in the world, along with health, prosperity, and joy, the Nowruz message reads.