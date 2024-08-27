NPP to generate 8,000 jobs, Kazakh Energy Minister

The construction of a nuclear power plant is the only right way to solve the country’s energy self-sufficiency, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev told the Government’s meeting today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Minister stressed that the construction of a nuclear power plant is the only right way to replace retired capacities and to ensure the energy self-sufficiency of Kazakhstan.

He said currently two-thirds of energy is generated by coal-fired electric power plants noting significant growth in its consumption. Besides, works are underway to boost uranium conversion and enrichment in Kazakhstan.

The Minister mentioned the nuclear power plant would generate 8,000 jobs. Each workplace will create up to 10 jobs in other sectors will benefit the region and country’s economy at large.

He added Kazakhstan signed 22 investment agreements on the modernization and expansion of electric power plants. Maneuverable gas-fired plants will be built in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Ulytau regions and Almaty with a capacity of 3,500 MW.