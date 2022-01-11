EN
    12:03, 11 January 2022 | GMT +6

    NSC failed to give clear assessment of disruptive work - Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the National Security Committee as an authorized body failed and was unwilling to give a clear assessment of the disruptive work, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The National Security Committee as an authorized body failed and was unwilling to give a clear assessment of the disruptive work. It did not reveal the critical threat to the national security. The leaders of the attacks just needed to find any pretext that would show up anyway. As an instrument the resentment of the people over the rising fuel prices was used,» said Tokayev.


