NSC revealed details of preparation of coup by T. Tuleshov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representative of the press service of the National Security Committee Ruslan Karayev told how businessman form Shymkent Tokhtar Tuleshev attemped to prepare a coup in the country.

R. Karayev earlier informed that assuming that the best way to implement his plan was to organize mass disturbances Tuleshov began working on it in western regions of the country. Tuleshov thought there were enough protest moods in the region to use the situation in his favour. In the context of mass protests and mass disturbances he planned to deliver an ultimatum to the incumbent authorities and put forward himself to the post of Vice President in order to later head the country.

"It should be noted that the preparation process started last year. In accordance with the testimony from witnesses, Tuleshov ordered one of his trusted men to give a large sum of money and documents regarding the hotly discussed land issue to some residents of Atyrau city late in 2015. Those residents later became organizers of the April mass protests in the region. Those people also organized protests in Atyrau in April and in Almaty in May of this year. One of the accomplices of Tuleshov voluntarily gave investogators 50 thousand US dollars intended for unforeseen expenses for organization of the other protests in the country," Ruslan Karayev informed.

According to him, being in the detention unit already Tuleshov ordered to organize mass protests and mass disturbances in Saryagash town in South Kazakhstan region. He ordered to involve five thousand people to set up tent camps in the central square of Saryagash town and then start riots, and each of them would receive from 100 to 200 US dollars for the job.

"At the same time Tuleshov was preparing documents for making amendments to the legislation system of Kazakhstan. The documents were found in electronic forms in computer files of Tuleshov's accomplices. There are also records of his telephone conversations with the people he planned to employ in his so-called alternative government," R. Karayev added.