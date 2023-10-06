NSC special operation: 2 large drug laboratories eliminated in Almaty

Three persons suspected of manufacturing and selling psychotropic substances were detained as part of the operation carried out by Almaty’s NSC department during which two large illicit synthetic drugs laboratories were eliminated, Kazinform reports.

During the search, 21kg of mephedrone and alfa-PVP, large consignments of precursor chemicals, ad laboratory equipment were seized. The narcotic drugs seized is estimated to cost KZT420mln.

According to the press service of the NSC, the suspects were taken into custody. No more information is subject to disclosure.

It is worth noting that in nine months of this year, the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan eliminated 30 international and regional drug trafficking channels, as well as 29 drug laboratories.

In total, around one ton of synthetic drugs and over 76 tons of precursors were seized from illicit trafficking.