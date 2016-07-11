NSC: T. Tuleshov planned to become Vice President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Businessman form Shymkent Tokhtar Tuleshov, who's impeached for an attempted coup, planned to become the Vice President of Kazakhstan and then the President of Kazakhstan, representative of the press service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Ruslan Karayev told at the press conference today.

According to him, in order to implement a plan on the coup, Tuleshov planned to destabilize the situation in the country first. For this purpose he studied the Kyrgyz situations unfolding in 2005 and in 2010 and made some trips to Kyrgyzstan.

"Assuming that the best way to implement his plan was to organize mass disturbances he began working on it in western regions of the country. Tuleshov thought there were enough protest moods in the region to use the situation in his favour. In the context of mass protests and mass disturbances he planned to deliver an ultimatum to the incumbent authorities and put forward himself to the post of Vice President in order to later head the country," Ruslan Karayev informed.