    14:43, 27 May 2017 | GMT +6

    NU graduates are golden fund of Kazakhstan's future - President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev assures that Nazarbayev University and Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools are open for everyone willing to study there. However, the most talented, hard-working candidates and those aspiring for new knowledge only are accepted at these educational institutions.

    "The admission at the University is absolutely unbiased and does not depend on any subjective factors. This is the fundamental principle which everybody should be aware of. I know about the rumors spread in our society that the University admits only a certain group of people and that huge money is spent on it. This money is spent on the future of Kazakhstan. This university is the asset of the country, while its graduates are the golden fund of our future. Up to 10,000 candidates apply for the university programmes every year, but 400-500 of them only are accepted to its programmes. C'est la vie. The university admits those only who sustain tough competition," said the Head of State at the NU 3rd graduation ceremony.

    737 students are graduating this year from Nazarbayev University. 499 of them are bachelors, 229 are master's degree students and 9 are the first PhD degree holders. 75 graduates have finished their studies with distinction. 

